TAMPA, Fla. — The newest member of Tampa’s City Council will be sworn in Thursday.

Amanda Lynn Hurtak will be the new chairperson to represent District 3, replacing John Dingfelder.

Hurtak joins the council after a special election.

She will be sworn in as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor institutes a new set of expectations in the wake of controversy with two different city council members.

It started last month with the resignation of John Dingfelder, and continued more recently with harassment allegations against Orlando Gudes.

Gudes stepped down as Council chair, but remains in his post.

Hurtak is a graduate from the University of South Florida. A former teacher, was a trustee for the Old Seminole Heights Neighborhood Association, and a member of the charter review commission.

Hurtak will hold her seat on the city council for 13 months. If she wants the seat after that - she will need to run in a city wide election to win the spot back from voters.