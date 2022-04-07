WORCESTER, Mass. - A fourth Starbucks location in Worcester is opening at the former Friendly’s restaurant on Grafton Street in Worcester.

The Friendly’s location at 966 Grafton Street closed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after over 20 years in business.

Dan Brennan, representing Starbucks, appeared in front of the Worcester License Commission on Thursday. According to Brennan, there will be 44 seats inside the cafe and another 16 seats outside in a patio area at the front of the building.

The new location will also feature a drive-thru window.

The building is over 4,000 square feet and has roughly 45 parking spaces.

The Grafton Street Starbucks will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The three other Starbucks locations in Worcester are on Park Avenue, East Central Street and inside the Target on Lincoln Street.

There is currently no planned opening date for the new Starbucks.