ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — QVC will not rebuild a North Carolina distribution center destroyed in December blaze that also killed a worker.

WRAL-TV reports that the company said in a statement Tuesday that it made the decision not to rebuild the facility built more than 20 years ago after months of assessment and careful consideration.

The company says it may lease or sell the land. About 75% of the QVC facility was destroyed in the Dec. 18 blaze that killed a 21-year-old worker. In January, the company that runs QVC announced it was shutting down the center, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

We're awarding $1.3M in funding to provide employment and training services for workers displaced by a fire in North Carolina QVC Rocky Mount Inc.’s Distribution Center on December 2021. https://t.co/Zwd0kUjOrE — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) March 16, 2022

Authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information on the fire.