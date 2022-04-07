House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson said Thursday.

What You Need To Know House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19, her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said Thursday



Pelosi, 82, stood next to President Joe Biden at an event Wednesday at the White House; She was also in attendance for an event earlier this week with Biden and former President Barack Obama



The California Democrat is asymptomatic, Hammill said, and is fully vaccinated and boosted



Pelosi is the latest – and highest-ranking – prominent Washington, D.C., figure to test positive for COVID-19 in recent days, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and several members of Congress

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said in a Twitter post on Thursday. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."

The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly. (2/2) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) April 7, 2022

"The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly," Hammill added.

Pelosi, 82, stood next to President Joe Biden at an event Wednesday at the White House.

Speaker Pelosi, who just tested positive for COVID, was standing right next to President Biden yesterday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) https://t.co/UCEoZYy0VM pic.twitter.com/xBh4AipIRh — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) April 7, 2022

Pelosi was also in attendance at the White House for an event earlier this week with President Biden and former President Barack Obama celebrating the Affordable Care Act.

The California Democrat is the latest – and highest-ranking – prominent Washington, D.C., figure to test positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, all announced Wednesday they had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. All but Clark had attended the Gridiron Dinner, a high-profile D.C. media event. Pelosi was also not in attendance at the dinner.

A planned Congressional delegation trip to Asia led by Pelosi set for the House's two-week Easter recess has been postponed, Hammill said. Her Thursday morning press conference was also called off.

Pelosi is second in the presidential line of succession behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.