MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin said the nonprofit was looking to fill about 40 openings as the organization continues to serve the community.

“It’s very rewarding feeling at the end of the day, every day,” employment specialist Doug Rozak said.

He started his career at Goodwill in retail a decade ago. He said he knows firsthand how the nonprofit opens doors, while offering opportunity and advancements.

“It’s a variety of positions. It is not, you know, you’re not pigeon-holed to retail,” Rozak said. “If you started retail, you don’t have to stay in retail,” he said.

Presently, his team helps find placements for people with special needs of companies all across the community. He said he needed job coaches to help him continue Goodwill SCWI’s community mission.

“They’re [job coaches] not there to do the job for that individual. They are there for support and sometimes it’s ‘Hey, you’re doing a really good job’ and sometimes it is, maybe, you know, help doing some training some overhand training of new tasks,” Rozak said.

Rozak said it is wonderful when his crew helps someone find a position in a business where his clients can excel.



“When you do find that perfect job for the right person, it’s crazy awesome,” he said about why he loves his current job.

Besides flexible hours and even PTO for part-time employees, the organization is now offering a big sign-on bonus.

“Here at Goodwill, we have $1,000 as a sign up bonus and other, you know, employees discounts,” HR director Sarita Mannigel said.

While those perks attract some employees, others like East Towne Goodwill Asst. Manager Margaret Park said she was so thankful for the inclusive and appreciative atmosphere.

“Honestly, in the four months that I’ve been here, they have shown me more positivity than the company I spent 15 years with,” Parks said.

Rozak agreed.

“It is extremely rewarding,” Rozak said. “You get to work with some amazing people throughout the organization.”

Learn more about those open positions at http://goodwillscwi.org.