RALEIGH, N.C. — While gas prices are not quite as high as they were several weeks ago, they are still high enough for some businesses to get creative with bringing customers in the door.

At ParTee Shack, a mini golf course in Raleigh, specials are being offered throughout the week.

“Even as the gas prices rise, obviously there is a price that incurs on that,” General Manager Daniel Marut said. “We do not transfer that cost to the customer.”

What You Need To Know

The golf course says they provide specials during the week

Costs brought on by high gas prices are not passed along to the customer

A Wall Street Journal survey says 52% of small businesses were affected by higher energy prices

Marut says the team has always tried to be mindful of the fact that many families are frugal and set their price points to match.

He believes that’s helped keep a steady stream of people coming in regardless of what’s happening at the pump.

“For the exception of the nicer days, March brings pretty good weather and people are excited to get out and enjoy the parks and stuff like that, but we have seen an increase for people to come in,” Marut said.

While ParTee Shack is faring well, the Wall Street Journal did a survey of more 780 small businesses last month. According to the survey, 52% said higher energy prices were affecting their bottom line.