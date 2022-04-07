Lawmakers and spectators alike broke out in cheers and applause after the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson as an associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday, a historic move which will make her the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.

What You Need To Know The Senate broke out in a chorus of cheers on Thursday as Ketanji Brown Jackson was elevated to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States



Vice President Kamala Harris – the first woman and first person of African American and Asian American heritage to serve as vice president – gaveled in the final 53-47 vote



President Joe Biden, who watched the Senate proceedings from the Roosevelt Room alongside Jackson, said Thursday's vote “was a historic moment for our nation”



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined fellow Democrats at a post-vote briefing, where the senator said in part: “It’s just an amazing day”

In another history making moment, it was vice president Kamala Harris – the first woman and first person of African American and Asian American heritage to serve in the nation’s second highest office – who gaveled in the final 53-47 affirmative result, saying with a smile: “The president will immediately be notified of the Senate’s action.”

“It's an extraordinary day,” Harris told reporters after the vote. “I think it's a very important statement today about who we are as a nation that we put Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the highest court of our land.”

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history today. Judge Jackson is a hero to so many Americans across our country. She will be the first Black woman on the highest court in the land. pic.twitter.com/SibmP3vKHV — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 7, 2022

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, was spotted in the gallery during the proceedings, offering a nod and a smile when moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted in favor of Jackson.

President Joe Biden, who joined Jackson at the Roosevelt Room of the White House to watch the Senate proceedings from afar, said Thursday “was a historic moment for our nation” in a statement shared to social media.

“We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America,” Biden's statement added. “She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her."

Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation. We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her. pic.twitter.com/K8SAh25NL5 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2022

Biden, Harris and Jackson will deliver remarks on Friday to honor Jackson’s “historic, bipartisan confirmation,” per a White House statement.

Images emerged of what appeared to be an emotional Biden and Jackson embracing after the final vote. And while Jackson did receive some GOP support, it was not as widespread as Biden hoped upon announcing her nomination.

Only three Republican senators – Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah – broke ranks and joined Democrats in voting for Jackson. Most Republican senators were seen departing the Senate floor after the vote; a lone Mitt Romney could be seen staying to applaud the final confirmation.

Romney applauds KBJ's nomination alone: https://t.co/NlQLb1ouWp — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) April 7, 2022

“I can't say enough for the three – Collins, Murkowski and Romney – they came through and took grief for it to a measure we rarely see around here and respect them so much,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters after Thursday’s vote. “I held out the hope that at the last minute several others would join them, and realize that they wanted to be on the right side of history at this moment. Didn't pan out that way. We've got to continue to work to build bipartisanship.”

Several Republicans sought to explain their choice not to vote in favor of Jackson’s nomination, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who took issue with Jackson’s sentencing methodology, which both she and Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have maintained followed federal guidelines.

“My ‘no’ vote was based upon Judge Jackson’s record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that she will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes,” Graham wrote on Twitter.

My ‘no’ vote was based upon Judge Jackson’s record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that she will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 7, 2022

Still, the joy of many Democrats was hardly dampened by the lack of Republican votes.

"I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon," former first lady Michelle Obama wrote on Twitter. "Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride — a sense of joy — to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land."

I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon. Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land. pic.twitter.com/hnPcDuPt8w — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 7, 2022

Her husband, former President Barack Obama, also shared a congratulatory message for Jackson: "This is a great day for America, and a proud moment in our history.

Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for her appointment to the Supreme Court. This is a great day for America, and a proud moment in our history. pic.twitter.com/q4C9dtKAqb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2022

"Congratulations to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman and first public defender on the Supreme Court," former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter. "Without the commitment of voters and organizers to take back the Senate and White House, this historic moment might not have happened. Well done. Onward."

Congratulations to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman and first public defender on the Supreme Court.



Without the commitment of voters and organizers to take back the Senate and White House, this historic moment might not have happened.



Well done. Onward. pic.twitter.com/kZxqzCA8Pp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 7, 2022

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who offered a moving speech in support of Jackson during her confirmation hearings, presided over Thursday’s vote to invoke cloture on the nomination, and beamed from ear to ear as he said: “The motion is agreed to!”

“Let us rejoice! Ketanji Brown Jackson will be America’s next Supreme Court Justice,” Booker added in a statement shared to social media following the vote.

Let us rejoice! Ketanji Brown Jackson will be America’s next Supreme Court Justice. pic.twitter.com/H1HKHbkn1n — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 7, 2022

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who – alongside Booker and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina – is one of three Black senators currently serving in Congress, shared a short message of support on social media, writing: “Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ketanji Brown Jackson [...] History has been made.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined fellow Democrats at Thursday’s post-vote briefing, saying in part: “It’s just an amazing day.”

“If I had to think of an adjective to describe all of us it would be elated,” he said of himself and other Senate Democrats. “Elated because of this wonderful person going on the court […] This has been a long, hard road as we try to get to greater equality, less bigotry in America and there is often steps backward, but when you have a day like this it inspires you to keep moving forward.”

At the same press conference, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., – who, having served since 1974, is the most senior member of Congress – said he has seen 21 Supreme Court nominations during his time in office.

"Here, I see somebody extraordinarily well-qualified," he said of Jackson. "Somebody who will make the court look more like America, and somebody, frankly, I can say to my children and my grandchildren: Be proud, be proud of what you see."

Liberal Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., echoing the vice president, also called Jackon’s confirmation an “extraordinary” day for more than one reason, writing on Twitter: “She’s the first public defender and the first Black woman on the Supreme Court—delivering powerfully important experience to the bench. This is a joyful & historic victory for equal justice!”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation is extraordinary, for more than one reason: She’s the first public defender and the first Black woman on the Supreme Court—delivering powerfully important experience to the bench. This is a joyful & historic victory for equal justice! — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 7, 2022

Other lawmakers not involved in the nomination process also expressed their pride over Jackson’s confirmation, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who wrote on Twitter: “Watch your step, concrete ceiling just shattered.”

Watch your step, concrete ceiling just shattered.



Congratulations to the Honorable SUPREME. COURT. JUSTICE. Ketanji Brown Jackson.



Now read that again. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 7, 2022

“Congratulations to the Honorable SUPREME. COURT. JUSTICE. Ketanji Brown Jackson,” Pressley added. “Now read that again.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., House Majority Leader, in a statement thanked President Biden for “nominating someone of such high caliber,” adding that he commends the Senate “for moving swiftly forward with her confirmation."

Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for her bipartisan, history-making confirmation to our nation’s highest court, a position she is eminently qualified for. I know our judiciary and people will be strengthened by her service. https://t.co/Mgl2SpwiCk pic.twitter.com/7GL0I0KixO — Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) April 7, 2022

“This is a great day for our country and for our democracy, and I know that our judiciary and people will be strengthened by Judge Jackson’s service, as she will bring both a deep and thorough understanding of the law and lived experiences that will bring new perspectives into the Court’s chambers,” Hoyer added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., similarly said Thursday “is a day of great pride and patriotism for our nation,” saying in part: “With Judge Jackson’s historic confirmation, our nation takes an important step toward realizing our most cherished ideals.”

“During her nomination process, Judge Jackson demonstrated the magnificence of her legal mind, her unyielding commitment to justice and her remarkable poise,” Pelosi added. “In her appearances before the Judiciary Committee and in meetings with Senators, she earned bipartisan recognition of her excellence. On the bench, Judge Jackson will be a relentless defender of individual rights and the rule of law.”

Fellow California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said Biden “made a phenomenal choice” when he nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court.

When @POTUS nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, he made a phenomenal choice.



And I'm thrilled such a talented jurist has received bipartisan support to become a Supreme Court justice.



America will be a fairer, more just place with her on the bench. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 7, 2022

“And I'm thrilled such a talented jurist has received bipartisan support to become a Supreme Court justice,” Schiff added. “America will be a fairer, more just place with her on the bench.”

A few celebrities outside of Washington celebrated the historic confirmation as well.

"This is a monumental moment in our nation’s history!" Actress Eva Longoria wrote on Twitter. "Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is now the first Black woman in SCOTUS’s 230-year history to be confirmed as a SCOTUS Justice. KBJ we see you and we celebrate you!"

This is a monumental moment in our nation’s history! Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is now the first Black woman in SCOTUS’s 230-year history to be confirmed as a SCOTUS Justice. KBJ we see you and we celebrate you! #SheWillRise #InKBJWeTrust @sistascotus by @motionmami pic.twitter.com/UoynrOg2XN — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) April 7, 2022

"History is made!" wrote "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi wrote on Twitter. "What a proud day for our country."

✨ Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ✨



History is made! What a proud day for our country. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 7, 2022

Broadway star Audra McDonald put it simply: "No words. Just joy."