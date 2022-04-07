CLEVELAND — Woodworking and helping others are two things Bruce Esson is passionate about, and it’s what keeps him volunteering in the wood shop at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Cleveland.

“This chest was donated, but the top of it was very scratched up,” said Esson. “So, yesterday I sanded it down, got all the old finish off and now we’re going to refinish it.”

Alfred DiCarlo, who is the head of the shop, said the same is true for him.

He said he had recently noticed something.

“We’re starting to get more people coming in that are seeing what we’re doing, especially with the older antique furniture and stuff, are repairing it and refurnishing it,” he said.

“You’ll go into a normal store and you might have to wait four to six months to get your item,” said Kevin Kelly, director of ReStore and facility. “When you come to Habitat, you can take your item home with you. In fact, we want it to leave the building within three days.”

Kelly said they’ve seen an increased demand for refurbished furniture because of the increase in prices and shipping delays for new products.

“For instance, a 2x4. Two years ago, might have been $2, $2.50. It has gone up to over $10,” said Kelly. “It’s also come down a little bit since then as well. So, it’s just fluctuating greatly in a two-year period.”

Kelly said staff are doing what they can to continue to help those in need.

“It gives people a better bang for their buck everywhere if they don’t have to spend as much money on furniture, supplies, painting for their homes, things of that nature,” he said. “They have more money for other things, entertainment, going out to dinner, all those kinds of activities are part of life.”

Kelly said 2022 marks the 35th anniversary of Habitat for Humanity.