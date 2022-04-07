CHARLOTTE, N.C — Goodwill Industries International was awarded a $300,000 Google Grant. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is using that money to fund new training sessions for team members using virtual reality.

The School of Retail Program at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont purchased Quest 2 headsets and controllers for new team members to enter a virtual version of a Goodwill store for training.

Douglas Harris, School of Retail Program manager, spent 200 hours making the training program for new team members.

“We don’t have to reset the equipment, or make sure everyone is seeing the same supplies. We know everyone is seeing the same thing when they go through the VR experience,” Harris said.

The virtual reality program is the first step in new member training.

Miesha Bowles was hired to work in a Goodwill Retail store. She said the virtual reality training was better at keeping her focused, as opposed to traditional intake meetings.

“It wasn’t people just talking and talking and talking about what you’re going to be doing, but actually hands-on, virtually,” Bowles said.

You can find information on jobs and free educational courses with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont here.