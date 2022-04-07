AUSTIN, Texas — As the clock counts down to Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas grand opening Thursday night, CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to tease the party, appropriately dubbed the “Cyber Rodeo.”

Doors open to the invite-only party at 4 p.m., and it may host up to 15,000 attendees. Tours of the 8-million-square-foot facility will be a part of the celebrations. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. and Musk will speak around 9 p.m. He is expected to share details on upcoming projects, including the Cybertruck, according to Teslarati. The all-electric pickup truck is slated to start production at the Gigafactory in Austin, alongside the Tesla Model Y.

Musk’s Twitter also shows pictures of the preparation for the grand opening, with a lit-up stage displaying a light show while Tesla models are on show. A rainbow colored illuminated tunnel leads the way to a runway that depicts more Tesla vehicles on one side.

The Gigafactory began construction in July 2020 and will serve as the company’s headquarters while producing its vehicles.

Del Valle ISD will be releasing students early from school Thursday afternoon to accommodate for traffic. The school district, located approximately five miles from the factory, continues its partnership with Tesla and ACC and plans to add a manufacturing program this fall.