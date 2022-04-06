WISCONSIN— At Tapped Maple Syrup, the Solin family has been brewing up sweetness for five generations. Jeremy Solin and his father Dave Solin are hoping others follow suit.

What You Need To Know Wisconsin ranks fourth among the leading maple syrup-producing states in the country





To honor its economic impact on Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers declared March 15 - April 15, Wisconsin Maple Month





Maple syrup business has an incentive to landowners to protect forests

“The advantage of a maple syrup business, is that it’s an incentive to landowners to protect forests, and keep them in the forest, so that they can generate that revenue from maple trees,” said Jeremy Solin.

As Jeremy Solin walked up to the family forest on the edge of Glacial Moraine, he reflected on maple syrup season and how important it is.

“This is what we call the maples. So this is the sugar bush, which is what we call the place where we tap trees,” said Jeremy Solin.

That tapping has gone on for over 100 years at the Solin family farm.

“This is where I started tapping. It’s where my dad grew up tapping maple trees,” Jeremy Solin said.

There’s no harm to the trees through the process.

“A very small percentage. It’s similar to us giving blood. We’re able to replenish that and the trees are able to replenish the sap that we take from them,” Jeremy Solin said.

Per season, the Solins tap 800 to 1,000 trees. Over the course of the season, each tree produces 2 buckets, or about 10 gallons, of sap. In the end, that sap makes a delicious quart of syrup.

“We get something that helps us be connected with the land, and it’s a delicious product. So I think it’s better than mining for gold, and it’s a delicious product we can use,” Jeremy Solin said.

For the Solins, the business is not just about revenue; it’s about building on a family tradition that's roots run deep in maple syrup.

“It’s a family thing and a great time of year to be out in the woods,” said Dave Solin.