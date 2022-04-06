TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida has received another large donation to jumpstart its fund for an on-campus stadium.

Jeff and Penny Vinik have pledged $5 million for the project.

The move toward a USF stadium on its Tampa campus has been gaining momentum.

Last month, USF leaders announced that the Sycamore Fields site on the east side of the Tampa campus has been selected as the recommended site for the stadium.

The location is currently used for intramural sports.

“An on-campus stadium at USF will be a game-changer, literally and figuratively, for the university and our entire Tampa Bay community,” said Jeff Vinik, owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. “I have been following the stadium developments, including the site selection, with great interest.”

USF donors Frank and Carol Morsani have already pledged $5 million to the stadium fund.

Officials are estimating a 35,000 - 40,000-seat stadium would cost $300 to $400 million.

USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman and Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly serve as the stadium planning committee co-chairs and told the USF Board of Trustees in their last update that the stadium project schedule includes options for completion in 2026 or 2027.

“We are grateful to see Jeff and Penny Vinik, steadfast supporters of the university, help us get closer to our dream of playing home football games and hosting other major events right here on campus,” Stroman and Kelly said. “The gifts from the Viniks and Morsanis send a clear signal that the generosity of our USF community knows no bounds.”