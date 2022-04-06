CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Drivers are feeling the pain of the price at the pump every single time they fill up.

Now, imagine your price tag isn’t increasing by tens, but by hundreds of dollars.

“It’ll be $450 for 83 gallons. Maybe more...$460. That’s insane,” said Robert Joy, a truck driver.

If there’s one group of people that are really seeing the impact of gas prices, it’s probably truckers. They can travel hundreds to thousands of miles every day.

Just like other drivers, they have their tips for saving money.

“We try to use the app to find the cheapest place and it also gives us a discount which helps a little bit you know,” said Joy.

For drivers like Joy, the buck gets passed on to the company.

“We hold 150 gallons. So many other bigger trucks, the owner/operators can hold up to 300 gallons of fuel. It's crazy,” he remarked.

Those are costs that could be passed on to the consumer.

“They got to get fuel surcharges for each delivery,” Joy explained.

On this day gas was about $4.40, but these trucks run on diesel, which has an even higher price tag of $5.30.

“I mean, I got 120-gallon tanks, so it costs probably a good $500-$600,” said Jacob Morris, another truck driver.

Saving money is key.

“Our company is trying to keep their eye on our idling and stuff,” Morris explained.

Saving is even more important when you run your own business, like Nishaldson Madeus, who is the owner and operator of Sun Transport.

“That's money out of my pocket,” he said. “This will cost me about $800.”

Tack gas prices onto rising costs for parts, supply shortages for equipment, driver rates that aren’t matching how much they have to pay…and you could be walking a really tight rope.

“If you have emergency funds, I mean...that's why you cannot afford to get any breakdown now because the profit has been really, really way, way low,” Madeus said.

Madeus takes trips to all 50 states.

“From Franklin to Florida…I don’t wanna go down there,” he said, looking at potential jobs.

Costs make him more selective on trips and on where he fuels.

“Sometimes you have to make sure you try to get to Ohio or Illinois to fuel up like for a few cents less,” explained Madeus.

One thing's for sure, we’re all thinking a little more about what it takes to get around.

You can find a list of the cheapest gas prices in the greater Buffalo area by clicking here. For the Greater Rochester area, click here.