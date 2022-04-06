WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Bob Gibbs announced Wednesday he is retiring from Congress after serving six terms in the U.S. House.

Gibbs, 67, cited the uncertainty surrounding Ohio’s congressional redistricting process for part of the reason behind his decision. Gibbs noted with redistricting, he would be representing a largely new constituency.

“It is irresponsible to effectively confirm the congressional map for this election cycle seven days before voting begins, especially in the Seventh Congressional District where almost 90 percent of the electorate is new and nearly two thirds is an area primarily from another district, foreign to any expectations or connection to the current Seventh District,” Gibbs wrote. “This circus has provided me the opportunity to assess my future. To that end, after considerable deliberation, I have decided to not seek re-election this year.”

Gibbs, who voted against accepting the results of the 2020 election, had the support of former President Donald Trump.

"I want to congratulate Congressman Bob Gibbs of Ohio on a wonderful and accomplished career. His retirement, after serving in Congress for more than a decade, should be celebrated by all. He was a strong ally to me and MAGA, voting to support my America First agenda and fighting strongly against the Radical Left. Thank you for your service, Bob—a job well done!"

While Gibbs won reelection with nearly 67% of the vote in 2020, his seat would be slightly more competitive, according to Dave’s Redistricting. The seat favors Republicans by a 53-44 margin, based on the map approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

Prior to Gibbs’ tenure in the U.S. House, he served in the Ohio House for three terms. He then ascended to the Ohio Senate, serving two years out of a four-year term before moving to the U.S. House.