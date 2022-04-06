As Americans continue to feel the pain at the pump caused by near-record high gas prices, six executives from major oil companies are set to testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

The heads of ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron and BP America are set to be grilled by members of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Wednesday for a hearing entitled “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America's Pain at the Pump.”

Gas prices have fallen steadily after hitting an all-time high on March 11 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide is $4.16, down significantly from the $4.33 record and from last week’s average price of $4.24, but on average, gas prices have been over $4.00 per gallon for the last month.

Testifying at Wednesday's hearing are:

David Lawler, chairman and CEO of BP America

Michael K. Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron

Richard E. Muncrief, president and CEO of Devon Energy Corporation

Scott D. Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Gretchen Watkins, president of Shell USA

Darren W. Woods, president and CEO, ExxonMobil

H.R. McMaster, former U.S. national security adviser

Politicians on both sides of the aisle are divided over assigning blame for the rise in gas prices. Republicans have hammered Democrats on rising gas prices, claiming the Biden administration has discouraged U.S. oil production and President Joe Biden's energy policies are hurting American consumers.

Democrats and the White House have pointed their fingers at the oil industry, accusing companies of price-gouging, as well as offering blame to Russian President Vladimir Putin, coining the rise in prices "Putin's Price Hike."

“We will not sit back and allow the fossil-fuel industry to take advantage of the American people and gouge them at the pump,” Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., who chairs the oversight subcommittee, said. “We want to know what’s causing these record-high prices and what needs to be done to bring them down immediately.”

Experts say the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

“COVID changed the game, not President Biden,” Patrick De Haan, a gas prices expert and head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, told The New York Times last month. “U.S. oil production fell in the last eight months of President [Donald] Trump’s tenure. Is that his fault? No.”

'The pandemic brought us to our knees," he added.

The oil company executives are expected to say Wednesday that fuel prices are caused by market factors that they have little control over.

"No single company sets the price of oil or gasoline," ExxonMobil CEO Woods is expected to say. "The market establishes the price based on available supply, and the demand for that supply. Continued investment in new production to offset depletion and meet growing demand is the only way to achieve balanced markets and more affordable prices, bringing real relief at the pump.

"Changes in the price of crude oil do not always result in immediate changes at the pump," Chevron CEO Wirth will say, according to his prepared testimony. "This mismatch can occur because replacement cost based on current market prices is what typically drives prices for consumers. And while the price of crude oil might dip more quickly, it frequently takes more time for competition among retail stations to bring prices back down at the pump."

In a statement to Spectrum News last month, the American Petroleum Institute, the trade group that represents the oil and natural gas industry, similarly blamed market factors, especially when it comes to the lag between crude oil prices and gas prices.

"On gas prices, the American people are looking for solutions, not finger pointing,” Frank Macchiarola, API’s senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs, told Spectrum News last month, adding: “As we've seen in the past, it takes time for changing market conditions to work through the supply chain and for the price of crude oil to be widely reflected in the price we pay at local gas stations, more than 95 percent of which are independently owned small businesses and not operated by oil companies.”

A fact-check from Politifact from last month echoes the API's sentiments, writing that "experts who study the price of oil and gas said it can take weeks for gasoline prices to respond to changes in crude oil costs."

Politifact also assigned blame to multiple factors when it comes to a rise in gas prices: "Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, increased labor costs, the pandemic and additional taxes and inflation have all contributed to rising gasoline prices."