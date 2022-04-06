The buses of the future are rolling through Endicott, New York.

And while they might look the same, they aren’t your everyday modes of transportation.

Hybrid-electric drive systems power each one of them, produced entirely by BAE Systems.

But before this can happen, a team of skilled workers is putting together each piece of the hybrid system.

“As many as 15 to 30 people work on each one of those systems, and right now, we’ve shipped as many as 50 systems a week,” Operations Program Manager Shawn Atkinson said.

And that number expects to grow as gas prices continue to rise.

Recently, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority selected BAE Systems to supply up to 340 hybrid electric drive systems for its new fleet.

That means this job market in our region isn’t going anywhere, and longtime employees are happy to be contributing to a greener world.

“When you try to express to people how much impact you have, it’s really easy in this job, specifically being green technology, taking tons of carbon emissions out of the atmosphere is rewarding, and then seeing the impact of your buses all over the world, it’s one of the reasons I get up in the morning,” Atkinson said.

Shawn Atkinson is a former Marine who’s been with BAE for the past 25 years.

He oversees each one of these workers who have helped build close to 15,000 hybrid bus systems for municipalities all over the world.

He believes this line of work is a great opportunity for the next generation.

“There’s so many opportunities to come in right after high school and develop through the company, get your education while you’re here, and then either matriculate or just work as a career. We’re not trying to give people jobs, we’re trying to give people careers,” Atkinson said.

Many of the workers have been with the company since it began producing hybrid drive systems 25 years ago.

While their work has always been in demand, it’s only growing.

“We almost feel like it’s now coming to us. We’ve been prepared as the market goes to full zero-emissions technologies and have been investing in our product line and our people,” North American Transit Sales Director John Hroncich said.

With the buses being hybrid-electric, they can turn off their motor in specific areas.

A GPS system automatically turns on a zero-emission mode at locations like schools or historic landmarks.

“What we’ve done in our product line, we see a long-lasting future as we evolve and incorporate new technologies and even get into different platforms,” said Hroncich.

Along with bus systems, BAE produces everything from aircraft to systems for space travel.