MILWAUKEE — BizStarts is expanding its business education program, the BizStarts Institute, this fall on Milwaukee’s south side to serve the Latino Community.

BizStarts focuses on creating entrepreneurs-of-color by providing the knowledge they need to start a small business.

Ruben Gaona is one Milwaukee man who started his small business, The Way Out, through BizStarts.

Gaona was discharged from the U.S. Navy for a medical condition in 2007.

“I went into a mental spiral from there, not knowing what I was going to do,” he said. “I got involved in the wrong crowd and with the wrong people.”

Because of that, he end up sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2010.

He said five years into his prison sentence; he knew he wanted to get his life back on track after his release.

After he was released, he started his business to help others who served time in prison find jobs.

Gaona said most programs he was involved with after being released were only 30 or 60 days. He wanted to create something that could help those re-entering society in a more long-term way.

“What better way to do better than to give back to our community,” said Gaona.

Through The Way Out, people are able to get help building resumes, set financial goals, and track their progress.

He wants people to have the opportunity to succeed, despite their past experiences.

He’s helping men like Roberto Strong.

Strong has been released from prison for almost two years. He was connected with Gaona and is working to reach his goals for a successful life.

Strong started as a dishwasher and has worked his way up to a line cook at a supper club in Wauwatosa.

“With that push that they give you to get back into society, it helped a lot,” Strong said. “I’m pretty sure it’s going to help a lot of people.”

Gaona said staff work to find participants sustainable employment with jobs that pay a starting wage of $15 per hour.

Services are free and staff usually respond to any inquiries within 24 hours. To learn more about The Way Out, visit https://www.twout.org/.

The BizStarts Institute will be held on Milwaukee’s south side every Saturday between Sept. 18 and Oct. 22 and will be provided in Spanish.

Once the program attendees complete the six-week class, they will be paired with mentors and student consultants to assist them in implementing what they learned during the program.