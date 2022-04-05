WORCESTER, Mass. - A specialty birthday cakes and cupcakes shop is opening Wednesday at the former Lee's Bakery on Hamilton Street.

Taste Great Cakes at 98 Hamilton St. is hosting a soft opening on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Owners Erica and Jay Diaz will be serving up a variety of cakes, cupcakes, candied fruits, dipped berries and chocolates.

"Ultimately, we want to just give people what they want," Jay Diaz said in an interview with Spectrum News 1 last fall. "That's our main goal. No matter how crazy the world gets, everyone still has a birthday and deserves a birthday cake."

Lee’s Bakery closed in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Diazes plan to put their focus on the custom cakes and cupcakes, while also offering "fair food" like candy apples, chocolate covered berries, pretzels, rice krispie treats, ice cream and deep fried Twinkies.

Taste Great Cakes is expected to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The shop will be closed on Mondays.