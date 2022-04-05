When Mimi Geier opened Malawi — a children’s boutique in Fresh Meadows, Queens — Richard Nixon was still in office.

While the world has changed many times over during those 50 years, inside Geier’s world on Union Turnpike, not much has since she opened.

"It was the summer of love. It was when it was peace and love and understanding and community. And, you know, why would you want to move on from that,” said Geier.

Geier still writes out all of the receipts by hand. She knows her customers by name and she has dozens of photos of their children posted up by her register.

“It makes me want to cry when I look at this wall,” said Geier.

But as Geier’s customers grew up so did her business. She expanded to include women’s clothing 30 years ago.

She says she’s dressed four generations of some families with the help of her staff — like Susan Ostrie, who is marking her 38th anniversary working at the boutique.

“People can come here and feel safe and comfortable and share their joy, share their sorrow, share everything about their lives,” said Ostrie.

“We like to call ourselves the dinosaurs,” said Tovi Ostroviak, who has worked at Malawi for 11 years. “It's an old school way of shopping."

Speaking of old school, don’t ever expect an e-mail blast from Malawi.

“Your email is one out of a thousand e-mails,” said Geier.

She still mails out hand-drawn fliers, advertising sales.

“Just because of what it reminds you. You put it in your pocketbook and you go, ‘Oooh,’” said Geier.

Those personal touches keep her customer base returning. She says it’s not something you can find online or at a big-box retailer.

"I think it's important because I think that that connection, that community, that friendship, that's something that I don't want anybody to ever lose. It's so important to their humanity to have that for us to know their kids. I think that's something that is lost on the internet.”

According to Shopify, an e-commerce platform, online fashion retailers are booming, with sales of more than $180 billion in the United States alone in 2021.

While Geier has not set up an online storefront, she is doing her on version of online sales via Instagram, or sometimes via text or FaceTime.

“I will send pictures and they will see what they like,” said Ostroviak.

It’s still old school shopping, even after 50 years, with a new age twist.