The challenges to certain books involve themes beyond sexual and gender identity.

Books are also being pulled for being "inappropriateness" for children based on language, political idealism, religious beliefs and historical perspective.

In this Justice For All, we’ll discuss some of the most commonly banned books and the reasons they are being challenged.

Guests:

George Johnson , Activist and Author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue”





, Activist and Author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue” Yael Levin-Sheldon , Chief Technology and Communications Officer at No Left Turn in Education, VA Chapter





, Chief Technology and Communications Officer at No Left Turn in Education, VA Chapter Shawanda Morgan, English Teacher

Spectrum News 13 is committed to sharing stories of diversity and inclusion. Justice for All targets key issues in Central Florida’s Black community in an effort to find solutions. If you have a question, comment, or story idea, please fill out this submission form.