Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and a former White House adviser, is set to meet virtually with the House Jan. 6 panel on Tuesday, sources told The Associated Press.

The nine-member panel has sought to interview Ivanka Trump, who was with the former president for several hours on Jan. 6, since late January. In a letter dated Jan. 20, the House panel probing the deadly insurrection asked her to meet with them voluntarily on a "range of critical topics," including a Jan. 6 phone call lawmakers claim she witnessed where the former president allegedly pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject Joe Biden's lawful win in the 2020 election. Pence rebuffed those efforts.

She is believed to be the first of the former president's children to cooperate with the committee. She is not under subpoena.

Her husband, former White House adviser Jared Kushner, met with the panel last week. Members of the committee described the virtual meeting with Kushner, which lasted more than six hours, as helpful.

The news of Ivanka Trump's planned testimony was first reported by NBC News. Spectrum News has reached out to the House Select Committee for comment.

The panel has interviewed more than 800 witnesses as it seeks to examine the circumstances leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the worst attack on the Capitol since the U.S. Civil War. More than 750 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.