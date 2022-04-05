A new citizen group has formed to oppose a land-based fish farm in Jonesport just as the company behind the project is close to getting final approvals.

Protect Downeast issued a statement Monday describing themselves as lobstermen, marine harvesters and others who are worried about a plan from Kingfish Maine to grow yellowtail kingfish.

“This project is detrimental to the lobstering community and everyone who fishes in or near the bay,” said Chris Smith, a lobsterman and scallop harvester. “We have a rich ecosystem in Chandler Bay that at the very least will be impacted and could be destroyed.”

Kingfish Maine is proposing to build a recirculating aquaculture system on 93 acres in Jonesport on mostly vacant land. The system works by drawing water out of the bay, using it in large fish tanks on land and then treating it before it is discharged back out into the ocean.

While the company has received its state permits, it still needs approval from the Jonesport Planning Board and the go-ahead from the Army Corps of Engineers. Company spokeswoman Dianna Fletcher said via email Monday that Protect Downeast is “a small group of people, including several paid consultants and attorneys from out of town, who continue to circulate misinformation regarding our project.”

She said the company launched a website to share accurate information about the company’s plans. The press release sent by Protect Downeast was signed by 21 people, none of whom indicated their profession. The press release came from Crystal Canney, a consultant who also works as executive director for Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage, a group that has opposed several large aquaculture leases across the state.

The increased scrutiny in Jonesport comes as two other large land-based fish farms took steps in recent weeks to come closer to breaking ground.

Last week, Whole Oceans announced that it will soon begin site work for its salmon farm in Bucksport.

“The Bucksport community has been tremendously supportive of our efforts to date and I share their enthusiasm for seeing site work get underway,” said Mike Thompson, senior project manager, in a press release.

The company is planning to build a recirculating aquaculture system on the site for the former Verso Paper Mill in Bucksport.

And in Belfast, Nordic Aquafarms announced on LinkedIn last month that it purchased land from the Belfast Water District, securing the last of the 54 acres needed for its salmon growing facility. The company said there will be more announcements later in the year, as it works on “engineering and final planning before construction.”

Then in the Gouldsboro/Bar Harbor area, American Aquafarms is proposing to put two closed-net pen systems in Frenchman Bay to raise salmon, with a processing plant in Gouldsboro. The company is awaiting state permits and opponents have vowed to fight the project.

In mid-November, Gouldsboro residents approved a six-month moratorium on aquaculture development to give the town time to update its ordinances.