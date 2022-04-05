BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Buffalo Wire Works plans to invest more than $5 million to create new jobs and expand its facility on Buffalo’s East Side.

The company will renovate its facility on Clinton Street, creating 25 new jobs. The company currently employs 179 people.

"Buffalo Wire Works' decision to continue growing and investing in its Buffalo facilities demonstrates its unwavering commitment to Western New York and shows what a significant asset and contributor it is to the region,” said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Hope Knight. "The company, which dates back to just after the end of the Civil War, is a mainstay of Buffalo’s East Side. It is with pride that New York State can assist this important company to stay and grow right where it began its legacy."

Buffalo Wire Works makes parts for mining and industrial markets.

"We are extremely appreciative of Governor Hochul and the Empire State Development Corporation for their cooperation and economic incentives to further our business investment and expansion. Buffalo, New York has a supportive economic development agency, fabulous geographic location to our North American customer, an available manufacturing work force and exceptional academic institutions at all levels. These attributes made our site selection process easy. Our project will enhance our global competitiveness, leading to job opportunities and capital investment at our Buffalo locations," Buffalo Wire Works Chairman & CEO Joseph M. Abramo said.

The state says the company's decision to stay and grow in New York demonstrates its commitment to the region.

"The continued growth and expansion of Buffalo Wire Works is more great news for Buffalo’s East Side," city of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown stated. "This $5 million investment, combined with the support of Empire State Development, will create new jobs, and continue to reinforce a positive message about Buffalo’s skilled manufacturing workforce and ongoing efforts to revitalize our economy in a way that’s equitable and inclusive. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Wire Works Chairman & CEO Joseph M. Abramo for their long-standing commitment to Buffalo and congratulate them on this exciting project."