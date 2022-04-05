CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Southern food chain Bojangles is giving away $1 million in gas to help customers deal with rising fuel costs.

Every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal will come with a free $10 gas gift card. The deal started Monday.

Eligible meals must include 12 to 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, biscuits, "fixins" and tea, and can be purchased in store, at the drive-thru or by ordering through the Bojangles app. Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible for the gas card.

We’re giving away $1 MILLION IN GAS CARDS! When you purchase a 12-piece or 20-piece Fried Chicken Family Meal, you’ll receive one (1) $10 gas card! While supplies last. Valid at participating locations. For complete terms and conditions visit: https://t.co/aXoT794Fov pic.twitter.com/fNesihTGBW — Bojangles (@Bojangles) April 4, 2022

"Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles chief brand and marketing officer.

Gas prices reached the highest levels on record in March 2022, Bojangles says, according to data compiled by AAA.

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

The gas cards are available at participating locations while supplies last.