COLUMBUS, Ohio — A central Ohio flag shop has been making Ukrainian flags by the dozens to keep up with demand. Sewing blue and yellow cloth has united Ukraine with people all over Ohio.

The Flag Lady has been a staple in central Ohio for decades, having opened 42 years ago in the back of a car selling Iran flags during the Iranian crisis.

Since its opening, employees provided flags for every celebration and every show of support for a crisis, so it was no surprise to them when phones began ringing off the hook a few weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We just stopped production completely to focus on those,” said Reanna Seel, purchasing and retail director for the shop. “Pretty much one day if we sell 20, then the next day we’ll double it to 40 just to make sure we have enough for the next coming days.”

The shop usually outsources flag shipments from manufacturers, but everywhere has been sold out, so they rolled up their sleeves and do the work themselves.

The expert seamstresses have worked nonstop just to keep up with demand.

“We’ve sold a total of 207 so far, and we’re still counting,” said Seel. “The girls are taking day in and day out to make these flags to help people show their support.”

While the hard work takes place in the back of the shop, they feel the reward at the front. Customer stories have kept the team going.

Some Ukrainians have come in, overcome with emotion, because the only support they can give their family back home is a flag.

“She was crying, and that really spoke to me that, you know, that these are real, even though it’s so far away, these are real people that are hurting and it just brought tears to my eyes,” said Monica James, assistant retail director.

The Flag Lady continues to crank out dozens of flags per day.

Lori Leavitt Watson, the chief flag lady, couldn’t be more proud of her team and how they’ve continued to rise to the challenge.

“It’s a real simple emblem that recognizes important things in your heart,” said Watson.

Customers may find The Flag Lady in central Ohio, or also order flags online.