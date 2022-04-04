WORCESTER, Mass. - After 15 years, a popular Worcester bar and live music venue is closing its doors.

Nick's Bar and Restaurant on Millbury Street was open for the last time on Sunday and drew a large crowd of regular customers getting their final chance to visit the Canal District establishment.

Festivities included live music, a spoken word performance, open mic, and the last time to try the Bloody Mary bar. Co-owner Nicole Watson said there have been many “final nights” over the past few weeks, but was emotional to be there on its actual final night.

Nick's is being sold to long time employee Frank Inangello and his wife, Mara. The Inangello's will be opening a cocktail bar called Steel & Wire. They hope to open the new bar this spring.