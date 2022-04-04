CLEVELAND — In 2016, Elvira Bellegoni said she was asked if she would consider starting a pet food pantry.

What You Need To Know Ohio Paws with Purpose distributes enough food to feed more than 100 animals each month



Inflation created obstacles for some people to feed themselves and their pets



The Consumer Price Index reports food costs increased by 1% in February



Donations decreased recently and volunteers are doing what they can

“I immediately said yes, but I had no clue what to do. So, I learned as we went along,” she said.

Six years later, Ohio Paws with Purpose distributes enough food to feed more than 100 animals each month, in addition to providing other programs.

“Whenever people tell us there is a need and we can find the location, we try to have a distribution there,” she said.

However, inflation creates an obstacle.

“Some people have a hard time feeding themselves, let alone feeding their pets, and so the demand for pet food (has) increased,” she said.

Bellegoni said donations to the pantry decreased.

“I want to do more, but we are limited,” she said. “You know, we don't get any funding from anywhere. It's only donation of pet food and individual donations of cash. You know, so it is a struggle. “

She said volunteers are doing what they can.

“We try very hard to make the people feel good, that they are loved and respected,” she said.

She said volunteers at each distribution hand out food as well as toys and bowls.

The pantry appreciates all donations, but Bellegoni said the pantry could really use cat food.

For more information on the pantry and how to donate, click here.