WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The high gas prices being seen across Wisconsin and the nation are having some people rethinking their long distance travel plans.

With gas in many areas over $4 a gallon and plane ticket prices up, it may prove to be a boon to some of Wisconsin’s tourist-focused communities.

Inside Aunt Jenny’s Candy Kitchen in Wisconsin Dells, longtime candy maker Theresa Brueggeman is already seeing the impact.

As she preps a tray of Pecan Caramel fudge, Bruggeman said she has seen the spring break season be stronger than expected.

It is something she attributes, at least in part, to more people choosing to travel closer to home to avoid excessive fuel costs.

“A lot of people from Minnesota came that first week, then Indiana had spring break,” Brueggeman said. “Last week it was the Wisconsin people and Illinois people and believe me, they were fantastic.”

Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau CEO Romy Snyder said in the past when gas prices have risen it has not had a negative impact on total tourism numbers, in fact, she believes it could lead to more travelers.

Snyder said most Dells visitors already come from within a three-hour radius. As gas prices continue to rise, she thinks promoting the idea of the “one tank trip” will prove beneficial.

“Given the current situation, we make sure we are in front of them with our marketing and advertising and social media and then hopefully they will choose us as their vacation destination,” Snyder said.

Hoping to attract more people looking to stay a bit closer to home as the tourist season nears closer.