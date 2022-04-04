HAMBURG, N.Y. — Long-time friends Shirley Hedges and Sharon Palma do just about everything together.

“We did book a trip together in October; we’re going to Ireland,” Sharon said.

That includes volunteering to deliver meals for FeedMore Western New York, which they’ve done for the past year. Even when gas prices started to soar to more than $4 a gallon. So the retired women got a little creative.

Every two weeks, they take turns driving a different car. One person is at the wheel and the other is delivering meals, working together on deliveries to avoid a pinch at the pump so they can continue to help those in need.

“It is not just the people we are delivering the meal to that appreciate it; their family members appreciate it too. They know someone is checking in on their loved one when the meals are getting delivered, so it gives them a little peace of mind,” Shirley said.

Catherine Shick, chief communications officer of FeedMore, says they are doing everything they can to help volunteers cut costs. They've seen a 23% increase in home-delivered meals since 2019, so they work with software to reconfigure routes for efficiency.

"Our volunteers aren't winding around, and they have a really clear shot from house to house and really having as little impact on total mileage as possible," said Shick.

Shick says they also ensure there's a maximum of only 12 stops per route, and they partner with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Erie and Niagara County, which will help cover the cost of gas to meet that critical need for volunteers.

"Those programs allow people who are age 55 and older [to] get a mileage reimbursement for their time volunteering," Shick said.

Shirley and Sharon say they don’t pay too much attention to the pump, because the good they do means more to them than the miles per gallon.

“To me, it’s not a factor. I’m going to volunteer one way or the other,” said Shirley.