Framed by two tractor-trailers on the south lawn of the White House, President Joe Biden on Monday highlighted the progress made on boosting the trucking industry since his administration launched a 90-day action plan in December.

What You Need To Know



Trucks are a key piece of the United States’ supply chain, which has been crunched by pandemic delays, and the trucking industry is facing a shortage of thousands of drivers



Biden and other officials pointed to new apprenticeship programs and a task force meant to help recruit veterans in the industry



Trucking associations have called for efforts to make trucking safer and for better trucking infrastructure, along with better retention within companies

Trucks are a key piece of the United States’ supply chain, which has been crunched by pandemic delays on top of an increased demand for goods. Truckers help move more than 70% of U.S. products, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

But the ATA also estimates as of last fall that the industry is facing a shortage of up to 80,000 drivers, due to things like the higher average age of drivers, lifestyle and trucking infrastructure issues, a lack of women in the industry and other barriers to entry — all things exacerbated by the pandemic.

The White House on Monday marked 90 days since in December they launched a push to expand trucking recruitment and infrastructure, including by establishing more apprenticeship programs through the departments of transportation and labor.

President Biden on Monday said truckers were more in-demand than ever.

“You literally make it run,” he told truckers. “I have nothing against investment bankers, [but] they could all retire and nothing much have changed. You all quit, everything comes to a halt.”

And he highlighted the fact that 100 employers since December have launched apprenticeship programs, including companies like Domino’s, Frito-Lay and UPS, something the White House said doubled the number of programs nationwide.

“What that all adds up to is a strong foundation for the work ahead — a pipeline of hardworking men and women from all backgrounds, highly-trained and highly-motivated to get behind the wheel,” Biden said.

The White House also pointed on Monday to a new program to boost veterans’ participation in the industry, led by former Democratic congressman Patrick Murphy, whose father and grandfather worked as truck drivers after their military service.

“What this force movement is all about is really to create that bridge — that bridge between veterans and the trucking industry,” Murphy said. “It is that bridge that needs to be more accessible for our brother and sister veterans.”

Murphy said veterans carry a “sacred burden” to make things better for future Americans.

Veterans already make up 1 in 10 truck drivers, according to a 2019 U.S. census report.

The White House has also held dozens of virtual and in-person listening sessions with drivers and others in the industry since December, many with Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg.

“We’re going to keep our foot on the gas to deliver for the drivers who deliver for us every single day,” Buttigieg said at the White House Monday.

One major issue the administration also hopes to address is the safety of truck driving for women, who make up only about 7% of drivers, according to the ATA. More than 90% of women drivers said they had experienced at least one instance related to sexual harrassment, according to an academic survey done last year.

The Department of Transportation last month began asking for nominations to a new Women of Trucking Advisory Board.

Attendees at the White House’s Monday event heard from Maria Rodriguez, a truck driver who began her career during the pandemic as a new mom.

“Through our new careers, we found a place where we can be financially stable,” she said.

The ATA says truck driving salaries have increased in recent years due to demand, but they say the shortage is still severe and requires a complex solution.

In part, they said, more needs to be done to retain workers at companies long-term, including making driving safer and making trucking infrastructure more accessible, including things like building more parking lots.