This week marks transgender visibility week, which was made to promote equality for all, no matter how they identify. The week also seeks to raise awareness of the dangers that surround those in the trans community.

Time spent in the salon chair and a fresh look should leave you feeling your best. But for so many in the LGBTQ+ community, time in the chair can often be intimidating, a place where you don’t fit in. A nationwide movement called "Strands for Trans" is trying to change that. Trends Barber Salon in Albany is also trying to break the mold of traditional salons. Jasmine Wilson started the shop alongside her Fiancée Kat Colon.

“As someone who doesn’t identify as heterosexual and also doesn’t have a hair type that isn’t normal, I felt very out of place a lot of different places,” recalls Jasmine.

Haircuts have long catered to specific genders. Barber shops for men and salons for women. The couple’s clients’, including Sean Desiree, says they didn’t feel like they fit in at any salons in the past.

“You can even see it from the windows on the outside- men’s haircuts or women’s styles-or something like that. Even before you walk in you can tell where is supposed to be your place and where you’re supposed to go what you’re supposed to be doing and how your hair is supposed to be,” they said.

Jasmine and Kat opened the doors in July- and their clientele is growing. The two are looking to create a safe haven for all.

“Unfortunately a lot of clients that come in tell us these types of stories and we want to make sure that we want them to feel as comfortable as possible and we want to make sure they know this is not a place where that happens here,” said Wilson.

It was a passion project, as they both spent more than 20 years working in an industry where they didn’t feel accepted.

“Very often people run into the problem where there aren’t places to get your hair done or where they even know much about your hair because it’s not the norm in society or it’s not what society deems beautiful,” added Jasmine.

And so, they created a space for people just like them, where every chair is open to anyone.

“It’s a heavy thing when it comes to mental health and how you identify. It allows you to live a fuller life when you’re not pretending and you don’t have to move accordingly to make someone feel comfortable and you’re able to be comfortable in who you actually are,” said Jasmine.

The shop is different. As soon as you walk through the doors, work from local artists line the walls. There’s also plenty of services offered from barber cuts to steam shampoos and aloe services. The group also offers other services such as full body waxing, even for those currently transitioning. Jasmine says that many mainstream waxing businesses will refuse service for those who are transitioning. The goal of the shop is to provide a person with any look they want.

“It’s bitter sweet, you know? It’s like taken so long for something so simple, to me what seems so simple, which is inclusivity. It seems like something you should learn in kindergarten,” said Kat.

“A lot of barber shops I didn’t feel comfortable. Just with the conversations or what was being played on the TV, just as Kat was saying. The environment that was created. It could feel unsafe I would say. I feel more comfortable here so that’s why i come here,” added Sean Desiree.

It’s a place that transforms much more than hair. The hope is to give people the chance to feel like the best version of themselves, both inside and out.

“Whatever you want just let us know, we can create it for you. That is literally the goal so anyone can feel comfortable being their true self and having their version of beauty,” added Jasmine.

Kat and Jasmine has enrolled the shop in the "Trans for Strands" nationwide movement and will be able to be found on the site’s "safe space shop" locator on it’s website.