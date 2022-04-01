MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.— The future of Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s, now the country’s largest department store chain, remains uncertain after the company’s current board advised shareholders to reject an activist investor’s bid to try and take over. It comes as the company continues to weigh various offers to sell the company.

The news of uncertainly surrounding Kohl’s future is being closely watched in Menomonee Falls, a community where almost everyone seems to have some connection to the company. At Karl’s Country Market, a butcher shop just a mile from Kohl’s sprawling corporate campus, it was a topic of discussion over the lunch hour.

Karl’s associate, Nicole Zalewski, previously worked in Kohl’s IT department for six years. Zalewski said she plans to keep an eye on what is happening with the company, not only due to it’s potential impact on the town, but also on the stores themselves.

“It would be what is going to change if the ownership changes hands? A big uproar in stores? What kind of pricing is going to happen? I think people are wondering about that,” said Zalewski.

Customers like Anne Blom, who said she has shopped at Kohl’s nearly her entire life, will be watching as well. Blom added that she has always appreciated Kohl’s efforts to support local causes in the arts and athletics. Blom hopes that if the company was sold, it would continue to do so.

“I would hope Kohl’s would still be a local entity that supports Wisconsin and the citizens of Wisconsin,” said Blom.

Local businesses near the Kohl’s campus, like Karl’s, also said they see a lot of business from Kohl’s employees over the lunch hour and after work, a reason they hope little would change at the corporate office site if a sale took place.