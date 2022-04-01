LIMA, Ohio - Revitalization is a priority for many cities across the state. They’re looking to remake themselves to bring new businesses and more people downtown.

What You Need To Know On Friday, April 1, Lima announced its plans for The Central District, a new revitalization project



The district will have several shops, restaurants, entertainment, and much more



Jobs Ohio announced its $1.2 million Vibrancy grant to help fund the project



Touch of Europe, a Bulgarian bakery, is one of several businesses that will be housed out of that district

Friday, state and local leaders announced the next big plans for the city of Lima. One local business owner is looking to expand her business with the help of the project.

Neli Metzger has been a baker for years. It’s something she learned as a child. But it wasn’t until recently that she started making cakes.

“I’ve never made a cake before in my life and just three years ago, something clicked in my head and I started making cakes,” said Metzger.

In 2017, she opened her home-based bakery called Touch of Europe. In Lima, there aren’t any international bakery options. She wanted to offer something different from her country of Bulgaria.

“I decided that I have to do something to show people that there’s not only brownies and fudge and cupcakes,” she said. “There’s a different world in the baking and pastry industry.”

Cakes aren’t the only things she offers. She also makes cannoli, tiramisu, macaroons and much more. She says Bulgarian pastries differ greatly from American ones.

“I know some people like it very sweet, some people not, but the difference is they’re healthier because they contain less sugar,” she said.

Touch of Europe will be one of several businesses housed in The Central District. It’s a new $4.5 million revitalization project that will offer workspaces, shops, restaurants and apartments. On Friday, Jobs Ohio announced it is providing $1.2 million in grant money for the project. The project is expected to be fully completed by 2024.

“It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to expand my business to the Central District not only to show my products and what I can but also create jobs,” she said.