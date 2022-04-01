ST. LOUIS – Maryville University announced it is working on a plan to redevelop Woods Mill Center, which includes a new arena for the school’s champion esports team.

What You Need To Know Maryville University said in a press release that it is partnering with KEAT Properties and Keeley Properties to re-create Woods Mill Center into an active living and learning complex.



The venue will include an arena that will provide local fans an opportunity to watch Maryville's four-time national champion esports team compete and view basketball matches.



The school says the redevelopment plan is aligned with Town and Country’s "20-year Comprehensive Plan," which calls for a vibrant and engaged community.

The school says the project is currently in its conceptual phase, and it has filed plans with the Town and Country Planning Commission.

“Maryville is one of the top five fastest-growing universities in the country and our commitment to state-of-the-art athletic and academic facilities requires an innovative approach to expansion,” said Mark Lombardi, Ph.D., president of Maryville.

Maryville has already partnered with the Chesterfield Hockey Association on the Maryville University Hockey Center. The school said in a press release that it believes this redevelopment project will create new opportunities to partner with the community.

School officials say revitalizing the property near Highway 141 and Interstate 64 will not only provide Maryville with a new competition space, but keep with the character and vision of Town and Country.

The redevelopment hopes to include multipurpose education, athletics and an esports venue seating up to 3,000 people. There will also be a separate residence hall that can house 400 students and provide 6,000 square feet of retail space, as well as a 1,300-parking-space garage.

There are also plans for green space, public art and beautification of streetscapes, according to the press release. Landscape buffers will be included for ample privacy between the development and neighboring residential homes as well.

“This really is one of those dream projects — partnering with a growing, long-term partner in Maryville on a mixed use, infill site. We’re very fortunate to have the opportunity to activate such a prominent corner of our own backyard,” said Jason Braidwood, president of Keeley Properties, in a Maryville press release.