CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pink robots with heart eyes will be delivering lattes and other coffee shop treats to residents in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood area.

It's all part of a two-month pilot program aimed at reducing traffic and carbon emissions.

Tiny Mile, a Toronto-based company, will operate five delivery robots in Charlotte. The robots will be remote-controlled by a human operator, and are each equipped with 360-degree camera views and sensors for safety and security.

“Tiny Mile is excited to be partnering with the City of Charlotte, one of the top ten technologically innovative cities in America, for our first official municipal deployment in the U.S.,” said Sharif Virani, head of growth for Tiny Mile.

Right now, the pink robots are only being tested to deliver from Undercurrent Coffee on Commonwealth Avenue. Deliveries will be available to residents within a mile radius of the coffee shop.

“In Charlotte, we are embracing new technologies and welcoming the future of innovation with open arms,” said City Council Member Malcolm Graham, chair of the city’s Economic Development Committee. “The pilot project will put this concept to the test and determine if it should be expanded to other areas of the city.”

Tiny Mile also partnered with Odeko to build the application for ordering and delivery.

The company and Charlotte staff will monitor progress and work together on requests to expand the technology to other areas of the city.