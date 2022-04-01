WORCESTER, Mass. - Redemption Rock Brewing Co. in Worcester serves up a variety of beers, food options and coffee. But CEO and co-founder Dani Babineau feels what really sets the brewery apart is creating a memorable and unique customer experience.

“We put a lot of time and effort into the space and making it feel cozy and at home and provide a variety of seating and making sure people feel like this is kind of a second home to them,” Babineau said.

The space has indoor turf for playing lawn games, board games for families and designated areas for your four-legged friends.

“It’s amazing the amount of response that we’ve had to people bringing their dogs in. We do a dog calendar, we do a dog festival that should be coming back,” Babineau said. “It definitely livens up the space a lot and we’ll have people who will be like, ‘I love to just come here and watch the dogs.’”

The brewery has come a long way since opening on Shrewsbury Street in 2019. They craft all of their own beer and usually have 12 on tap. Recently, they signed a new distribution contract with regional craft beer distributor Craft Collective to expand their reach and get their beer into a lot more people’s hands.

“We are going to continue to distribute everything ourselves from Worcester and the adjacent towns, but Craft Collective is taking over the rest of the state for distribution for us,” Babineau said. “They have significantly more operations and logistics capacity for sales and distribution than we do.”

Babineau said growing their business and getting to this point hasn’t always been easy.

“We’ve been kind of talking this year that we spent all three years in survival mode,” Babineau said. “Our first year of business is always survival mode and figuring things out for the first time and getting a baseline of how we work. And then to go from that, to getting excited about our second year, to two years of pandemic life, has definitely been really difficult to really challenging and we are really proud of what we achieved in that time.”

Redemption Rock Brewing Co. is located at 333 Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. For hours and to find out what's on tap, click here.