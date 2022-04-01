HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Furniture Market returns fully in-person for the first time since October 2019.

The High Point Furniture Market is the state’s largest economic event of the year, bringing in $6.7 billion in revenue, according to High Point Market Authority. The event also brought more than 40,000 jobs and 75,000 visitors to the city before the pandemic.

Interior designer and product designer Thom Filicia has brought his collections to the market for 12 years. He’s preparing his showroom at Vanguard Furniture before the opening on Saturday morning. After a few years of restrictions at market, he’s excited to see a full return.

“Everyone is feeling very optimistic about the business, having been able to weather all of the craziness of the last two years and also having a very optimistic outlook on the next few years ahead,” Filicia said.

Many challenges have plagued the furniture business since the start of the pandemic, especially supply-chain issues. Filicia says while it is a global issue impacting almost every industry, he and his team are taking precautions to help speed up the process.

“How we’re approaching it is that we’re just pivoting and trying to be more proactive in terms of having a long-term plan,” Filicia said.

Holding the biannual event in person gives buyers and shoppers an opportunity to look at pieces up close and feel them. Filicia says it’s an opportunity to build and strengthen business relationships as well.

The High Point Furniture Market opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 2 and runs through Wednesday, April 6.