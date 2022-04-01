TEMPLE, Texas — The tech industry continues to grow its presence in the Lone Star State. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced it is building a data center in Temple, Texas. Temple is located about 65 miles north of Austin.

The $800 million Hyperscale Data Center, which will span 900,000 square feet, will create 100 new operational jobs. Roughly 1,250 construction workers will be employed to work on the project during peak construction beginning in spring 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce Meta’s decision to open a facility in Temple,” said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. “Texas was recently named the top state in the nation for tech worker migration. When you combine that with Temple’s low cost of doing business and central location between major markets, it creates an incredible competitive advantage for our region.”

Meta’s data centers around the world are supported by 100% renewable energy, allowing them to use 32% less energy. The centers are LEED certified and are also 80% more water-efficient on average than industry standard. The company has invested in more than 700 MW of new wind and solar energy in Texas alone.

“Temple is the home of our newest data center, and we are excited to join the community,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta. “We’ve been welcomed by a strong set of local partners who are committed to the long-term success of the region. This is just the beginning of a strong partnership, and we look forward to working with you to invest in this great community.

Temple is home to 450,000 residents and is a rising hub due to its lower cost of living and variety of industries.

“Meta’s continued expansion in Texas is a testament to the exceptional business climate and skilled, diverse workforce we have here in the Lone Star State,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “It is because of hardworking Texans and our commitment to helping businesses grow that companies continue to move and expand all across Texas. We are excited to welcome Meta to Temple and look forward to the new job opportunities they will bring to the local community, as well as the advancements in technology we will see in the future.”

Temple has a reach of 28 million people within two-and-a-half hours.

“The city of Temple is known in the region for its business-friendly environment. Meta’s decision to establish a presence here in Temple is a significant win for our community and proof that our process works,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “We are excited for the opportunities this project will create for our residents and look forward to being a part of Meta’s continued growth.”