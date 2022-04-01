WORCESTER, Mass. - The daily average of travelers screened at Worcester Regional Airport has increased by just over 76% since the start of the year, according to data from TSA New England.

The average number of travelers each day is up from 130 in January to 230 in March. The number of daily travelers has increased month-over-month since January by an average of 50 people each day.

The six largest airports in New England — Boston Logan International, Bradley International (Conn.), T.F. Green (R.I.), Portland Jetport (Maine), Manchester-Boston Regional (N.H.) and Burlington International (Vt.) — screened over 2 million passengers last month, up from 848,000 screenings in March 2021.

Three commercial airlines currently offer five daily flights out of Worcester, including JetBlue (two daily to JFK in New York, one daily to Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.), American (one daily to JFK) and Delta (one daily to La Guardia in New York).