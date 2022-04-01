WESTERVILLE, Ohio – Former Buckeye and professional basketball player Clark Kellogg gave an Ohio bakery a shoutout during a doughnut dispute with Charles Barkley.



Schneider’s Bakery in Westerville has been serving homemade doughnuts since 1954 and manager Colleen Trzcinski has been serving them for the last nine years.

It wasn’t until this year that they got a special shout out from a basketball legend.

“We were so excited the next morning,” said Trzcinski. “First thing, at 6 in the morning, people were coming in and congratulating us on the shout out from Clark Kellogg and we really appreciated that.”

During a March Madness pregame show on CBS, Charles Barkley claimed Krispy Kreme has the best doughnuts. That’s when Kellogg weighed in and told him to go to a “mom and pop shop,” referencing Schneider’s Bakery in Westerville.

“We were slammed busy the next day, we sold out very quickly,” said Trzcinski.

To add another layer, Trzcinski says the bakery’s newest owner, Shaun Stonerook, has his own special tie.

“He played basketball at Ohio State and Ohio University and he went to Italy and played professional basketball,” said Trzcinski. “When he retired from basketball, he came back to Westerville and wanted to buy an iconic business and he bought the bakery.”

Stonerook is on vacation, but if he wasn’t, Trzcinski says he would have settled the doughnuts dispute himself.

“He would have driven doughnuts up to them the next day," she said.

Schneider’s is in Uptown Westerville. ​