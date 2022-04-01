CHICOPEE, Mass. - The City of Chicopee announced a $50 million plan to transform the former Baskin Warehouse into a multipurpose sports complex, a new restaurant, and a 104 apartment unit at 75 West Main St.

The River Mills vision plan has been in development since 2009 with the goal of redeveloping the FaceMate and Uniroyal properties in Chicopee.

According to Lee Pouliot, Chicopee’s director of planning and development, community outreach and public participation allowed his team to identify what changes residents were hoping to see.

Housing and more areas of attraction for entertainment were among the highest priority.

“They represent a huge economic opportunity for the city to reinvest in those urban core neighborhoods and see those properties participate in the neighborhood economy, be returned to the tax rule and be active again,” Pouliot said.

The City is hoping construction will begin in the fall and the new developments will create more opportunities for businesses and make Chicopee a more viable destination for visitors.