IRVING, N.Y. — In New York, AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.32. The price has dropped slightly since peaking at around $4.46, but it has remained high.

With prices like that, it seems like drivers would be flocking to the reservation to save as much as they can. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

“It’s just a sad situation,” said gas attendant Jamie Pryll, who works at the Native Pride Travel Plaza in Irving.

“Before we jumped to over $4 a gallon, there was one Saturday we were really, really busy where people were probably afraid because the gas prices got so high, they wanted to stock up," Pryll said.

But ever since then, business has decreased at the convenience store and the gas pumps over the last few weeks as gas prices have fluctuated around $4.

“Really I would say within the last year, prices have gone up about a dollar, maybe even a little bit more," said Erika Seneca-Hastie, director of marketing for Tall Chief Territory Home of Native Pride. "I know it fluctuates between like $2.89 to like $3 … just over $3.”

Gas prices are usually lower at the Native Pride Travel Plaza because it's in the Seneca Nation and it’s tax-free.

“We’ve seen a decrease at the pumps, not only in diesel but gas as well, so prices being lower hasn’t really made a difference. I just feel like people are being a little bit smarter about their driving,” Seneca-Hastie said.

Pryll says it’s surprising that business has gotten so slow.

" 'Cause normally gas is a lot cheaper on the reservation, and it feels like it’s just a couple pennies less than off the reservation," said Pryll.