ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — ​Orchard Park will continue to be home of the Bills, but residents are hoping that comes with some upgrades.

Town Supervisor Gene Majchrzak said he would like to see some development take the place of the current stadium.

“Where the old stadium is, to have some type of village there with hotels specialty shops, restaurants and maybe even a place where the mom and dad that come to a game with their small children would have a place to hang out or play prior to the game," said Majchrzak.

Don Lorentz, Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce executive director, also said he would like to see some development, but without losing the charm of the town.

“I want to see Orchard Park, maybe, do something a little different than they have for the last fifty years by embracing it more and really looking at this as a way to make Orchard Park more of a destination site," he said.

Nearby business owner Mark Ebeling of Danny's South said the town is overdue for growth and some competition would be healthy.

“If you develop the area more people are gonna come out here to see what’s going on, you know? Competition brings more people, and it just makes it better for you, if you’re good at it," said Ebeling.

Majchrzak said his biggest question is 'who will police the stadium' if it is going to be owned by the state, rather than the county like it is now.