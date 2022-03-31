For some people, getting a job is simple. For others, there are invisible barriers to being employed. A Tompkins County nonprofit is helping people of all backgrounds get a paycheck.

“We’re mad cleaners here. Like scientists,” said Scotty, an employee at Cayuga Medical Center as he wiped down a table in an empty patient’s room.

He’s one of many people that keeps things clean for the patients. He’s been there for a little over a year; and his co-workers like working with him.

“It’s been awesome Scotty’s a great person. He’s got a great personality. And I actually really love working with Scotty,” said Denise Knapp, environmental services supervisor at Cayuga Medical Center.

One of his many duties is taking out the trash, which he does several times a day. He got his job through Challenge Workforce Solutions in Tompkins County. It helps people that have barriers to being able to get a job.

“I don’t have to go back behind him and see if he actually did it because I know that it will be done and it’ll be done right,” said Knapp.

Challenge Workforce Solutions started in 1968, and Allen Connely is the President and CEO.

“To support people with disabilities and other barriers, to get gainful employment out in community,” said Connely. “And it gives me a lot of joy to know that we’re able to help people."

Isaiah is yet another one of the 500 people they employ every year at Challenge. They help a wide variety of people. Most have developmental disabilities, but some have a language barrier or were previously incarcerated. Glen Robertson has been an Employment Specialist with Challenge for 20 years.

“Kinda helping them learn you know, basic job skills like how to dress and be on time and things like that,” said Robertson. “You know, Isaiah will correct me now if I make a mistake. I grabbed the wrong color towel or something like that."

The unemployment rate for people without disabilities is under 5%, but the rate for people with disabilities is under 10%.