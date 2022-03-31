NATIONWIDE — You may want to skip the peanut butter on your sandwich.

Skippy issued a recall on Wednesday for a variety of its peanut butter products including the following:

Reduced fat creamy peanut butter spread (40 ounce)

Reduced fat creamy peanut butter spread (Club, 2/40 ounce)

Reduced fat chunky peanut butter spread (16.3 ounce)

Skippy creamy peanut butter blended with plant protein (14 ounce)

No other Skippy products were impacted. Skippy said this recall impacts 9,353 cases of peanut butter.

These products may contain small fragments of stainless steel, from a piece of manufacturing equipment, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said, as of Wednesday, there were no consumer complaints. Retailers that carry the product were notified. Retailers affected are located across the country, including: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

If your peanut butter is part of the recall, it can be returned and exchanged at the store it was purchased from. Consumers can also call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.