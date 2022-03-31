If you’re looking for a summer job in a beautiful setting, you may want to have that resume handy. Oneida Nation Enterprises will host a two day “Summer Dream Job” hiring event for jobs at its new vacation destination called the Cove at Sylvan Beach.

The job fair will take place Friday and Saturday at the Snug Harbour Marina ​on Route 13.

The Nation is looking to fill more than 70 positions at the Cove as well as the Lake House, Maple Leaf Market, Snug Harbour and Marion Manor Marina. Qualified candidates who are personable and enjoy working outdoors will receive on the spot offers for full and part-time positions.

“We have positions of cashiers, guest service representatives, bartenders, servers, dock attendants at the Cove, all types of positions, that are outside, working on the beach, and enjoying the beautiful weather,” said Point Place Casino General Manager Jerry Marrello.

Anyone hired at the event will be eligible to win a dream day package. That includes an all-day Pontoon boat rental from The Cove’s Sylvan Beach Supply Company and dinner for four.

The job fair will take place Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended by visiting ONEnterprises.com.