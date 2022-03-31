It appears more spring-like weather is on the way after a rough start to the week. Despite the recent cold conditions, some garden centers have seen an increased amount of business over the last week or two.

Experts said there are some things you can do to prepare your yard and gardens for the spring. Over the last few weeks, local garden centers like Hafner’s have seen an influx of customers.

Although wintry conditions can always return, many have been in to purchase items like grass seed, fertilizer and garden supplies. The end of March is the time of year when some will grow veggies like cabbage and spinach inside and then transport the plant outside in early April.

“You have to be aware of what your germination rate is for every seed, everyone of them is different. A lot of people do start things early and then move it outside as the weather gets nicer and put it in their garden per se and some things you have to start early in order for it to germinate so that we can actually eat it in the summer,” said Hafner’s Garden Center Operations Manager Ryan Joss.

Joss said it’s also a good time to purchase your grass seed and crab grass remover.

Other supplies have also been selling well over the last few weeks, including hoses, gloves and garden tools. He said we’ll see more Easter plants come in within the next week or two, as well.

Joss said experts are always available at Hafner’s to answer questions about landscaping and preparing your garden. The months of April and May are the busiest months of the year at the Garden Center