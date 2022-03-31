Governor Janet Mills announced Thursday the opening of a nearly $16 million grant program through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan to help wholesale seafood dealers and processors bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the press release, the Mills administration says the funding is meant for Mainers to invest in infrastructure improvements that will make their businesses more resilient to potential market disruptions in the future.

The program funds include $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, plus an additional $850,000 from the USDA Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program, among others.

The Maine Technology Institute will be administering the program on behalf of the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

“This program will not only help Maine wholesale seafood dealers and processors recover from the significant economic challenges of the past two years, but will also deliver important and timely investments to support the resilience and future prosperity of Maine’s working waterfront and blue economy,” said Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher.

Applications for the Maine Seafood Dealers and Processors COVID-19 Response and Resilience Program open Friday and are set to close on April 28.

To be eligible for a grant, businesses must have held a wholesale seafood dealer, lobster processor, seaweed buyer, worm dealer or elver dealer license since April of 2020, among other requirements.

For an application or additional information on the grant and eligibility requirements, visit the program’s website.