JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mom-and-pop shops can be found throughout the state of Florida, and they're integral to our communities and keep many thriving. However, what we are seeing more and more of are not just mom-and-pop shops but women-owned local businesses.

This week's Florida on a Tankful puts the spotlight on Mixed Pie Fillings Shop, a hidden pie shop in the heart of an historic Jacksonville neighborhood where the owner is not just baking up some amazing pies but also making a huge impact in the community.

Each day chef Natasha Burton starts the mixer and gets to work on her famous homemade pie crusts. It's just part of her routine that takes place when developing the assortment of different sweet and savory pies that has made her quite popular around these parts.

Burton first developed a career in the world of finance in the early 2000s. She eventually found her love for baking — first as a hobby. When she was laid off from her finance job in 2008, her husband encouraged her to take that hobby and do something with it.

So, she tackled that passion full time, attending culinary school at Cordon Bleu in 2011.

“It was an amazing opportunity, and when I was there, I kept hearing about this bakery and how you could learn so much. So when I was in school, I started working there, and I thought initially I'd be a cake decorator, but turns out, I was much better at making pies," Burton explained.

After graduating, she created her own catering business that took her cooking and baking around the country, where she worked for celebrities and organizations like the Dallas Cowboys. She later settled down in Jacksonville and opened her current shop, Mixed Pie Fillings.

Chef Natasha Burton is a true joy to be around he love for baking and can do attitude is what makes her pie shop, Mixed Fillings, a one of a kind destination. I’ll be exploring it all with you guys next week on Florida on a Tankful on @BN9 and @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/zB9t56zWJz — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) March 24, 2022

But Mixed Pie Fillings isn't just a destination spot. It's actually a front for something even bigger that Burton created to give back and help others in her community.

“We are here to help stop childhood sexual abuse and to empower victims to become survivors through our nonprofit that we operate out of the pie shop," Burton said.

Her pie shop started as a front for her nonprofit, Society of Survivors. Burton realized that she needed a way to get her organization's word, leading her to create her shop. Now she's not just serving delicious pies in this unique spot but also empowering victims and survivors through her nonprofit.

“This has literally changed my life and my perspective on life,” Burton said. “People need people that will stand up for things, and when people see others standing up for the right thing, they will follow suit. It's just like that with survivors. You have to share your story in order for others to do the same. And we have pie everyday so, I mean, what can be better?”

Mixed Pie Fillings is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s open for takeout orders, or you can find the shop, grab a pie and check out its secret garden seating area.