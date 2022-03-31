CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Businesses in Uptown Charlotte are eagerly welcoming back a two-week festival that they hope will bring thousands to the city center. Charlotte SHOUT! runs from April 1 through April 17.

What You Need To Know Charlotte SHOUT! returns to Uptown from April 1 through April 17 after a two-year hiatus.





Charlotte SHOUT! showcases art, music, food and ideas





Uptown shops bouncing back from the pandemic are trying to get a boost in business

Charlotte Center City Partners hosts the festival, which brings concerts, public art and food specials mostly to Uptown.

The pandemic impacted Uptown businesses because of the decrease in foot traffic, with most employees working from home. Charlotte Center City Partners estimates there are more 100,000 employees in that area.

“It was incredibly challenging, especially for the small businesses that depend on crowds and depend on people to be in this place,” Charlotte Center City Partners Vice President Adam Rhew said.

Viva Raw, located at the Market at 7th Street in Uptown, noticed a decrease of foot traffic during the pandemic.

“We definitely took a hit on revenue overall throughout the pandemic, but we were able to some degree to balance it out,” Viva Raw owner Scott Harris said.

He added their delivery business, and selling products online and at the farmers market helped offset the lost profit.

Harris has noticed an increase in customers visiting the shop in Uptown, and he expects to welcome more during the festival.

Viva Raw will be offering specials as part of Dine SHOUT!

“I think it would be a great way to make connection between food and community and really revive the food scene in Charlotte,” Harris said.

According to Rhew, in 2019 Charlotte SHOUT! brought 500,000 people to center city throughout the event.

He invites people to come back to celebrate Charlotte’s creativity and innovation through art, music, food and ideas.

“What we really want is for people to have those authentic, memorable experiences here in Uptown, and then we want them to come back,” Rhew said.

Rhew adds most of the events are free thanks to their sponsors Atrium Health and Bank of America.

To check out the schedule of events, click here.